'Time Will Give Its Answer': Manoj Joshi, Jaya Prada & Other Actors Condemn Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Watch Videos

Veteran actor Manoj Joshi expressed concern over recent incident of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and described it as a disturbing lack of global attention when minorities are targeted in the neighbouring country. His remarks came after the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on December 18.

Speaking to ANI on Friday (December 26), Joshi compared between international reactions to conflicts elsewhere and the relative silence surrounding violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Everyone comes forward when something happens in Gaza or Palestine, but when a Hindu is killed in Bangladesh, it is very sad that nobody comes forward. Time will give its answer,” the actor said, voicing his disappointment over what he sees as selective outrage.

Das was allegedly attacked by a mob on accusations of blasphemy, beaten to death, and his body was later set on fire. The shocking incident triggered protests and anger, with several voices raising serious concerns about the security of minorities in Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of the lynching, Bangladesh authorities clarified that there was no evidence to support claims that Das had committed blasphemy. Bangladesh’s Education Adviser CR Abrar visited Das’s family on behalf of the interim government, expressed condolences, and assured them of support, according to official statements.

The incident has also had diplomatic repercussions. India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week, signalling growing unease over what New Delhi has described as rising anti-India developments and increasing attacks on minorities in the neighbouring nation.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, Tony Kakkar, Swara Bhasker, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jaya Prada, and others also condemned violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Horrible footages and lynching videos from bangaldesh makes me sick and question humans



Protecting religion ?

These people are nothing but

inhumane monsters

and the world is watching in silence.



— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) December 21, 2025

Tensions were further heightened after another incident of mob violence was reported. On Wednesday night, Amrit Mondal, a Hindu man, was allegedly beaten to death in Bangladesh over an extortion-related dispute.