 Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene

In the emotional finale of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, secrets are finally revealed and the stakes feel higher than ever. With a chilling cliffhanger setting the stage, fans are left eagerly awaiting Volume 3, arriving December 31, 2025.

Anamika Bharti
Updated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 | Netflix

Spoilers Alert!

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is finally available to stream on Netflix (but, with a subscription plan). The show ends on an emotional note.

In the last few minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2, Will opens up about his powers and how dealt with Vecna. He claimed that he fought Vecna with the help of recalling the happy memories. He confronted about seeing the most awful things to his mother. Knowing that Vecna knows all the truth and secrets, Will decides to tell everyone his secret.

Will's Secret Is Finally Out!

Will admits in the end that he does not like girls. After he confesses it to everyone, his friends and mother hugs him saying that he will never loose them.

Vecna appears to be orchestrating a long-term plan to fuse Hawkins with the Abyss. While all the major characters make it out alive for now, the episode ends on a chilling note as Henry begins using the captured children to strengthen his vessels, hinting at a far darker and more dangerous battle ahead.

article-image

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will be released on December 31, 2025 at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In the finale the crew is expected to "face the most powerful darkness it has ever known."

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will reportedly consist of only 1 episode. The episode 8 (finale) will be titled "Chapter 8: The Rightside Up.'

Volume 1: premiered November 26, 2025 (Episodes 1-4)

Volume 2: premiered December 25, 2025 (Episodes 5-7)

Volume 3 (Finale): premiering December 31, 2025 (Episode 8)

