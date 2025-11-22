Anupamaa Written Update, November 22: Anupama Secures A New Job While Pari's Designing Instinct Shines

Anupamaa | Star Plus

In today’s episode of Anupamaa, Anupama is seen enjoying herself to the fullest on the shooting set. She prays to God to help her be the food vendor on the set. Her friend Jaspreet thanks her for helping her in her time of need. Meanwhile, Anupama and her Dance Ranis gang realise how hard the behind-the-camera crew works on the set.

Meanwhile, Anupama was appreciated by the people on the set for preparing amazing food. While Anupama, along with Pari and Ishani, is watching a song shoot, the actress requests a long dress. In that moment, Pari steps in and creates a dress out of a piece of cloth, impressing the director. Anupama is then offered a catering job for the set.

Meanwhile, in another track, Rahi and Prem spend some quality time together, unaware that Mahi is eavesdropping. Feeling jealous, Mahi wishes her husband Gautam were present to support her, too.

Back on the main storyline, Anupama excitedly shares the news of her new job with Rahi and Prem, admitting that she feels nervous yet hopeful. Anupama wishes Prem all the best for starting his restaurant. Prem then thanks Rahi, saying her mother helped him with an idea. As they handle the legal disputes regarding his restaurant, Prem considers starting something new in cooking. Meanwhile, Baa also gets the idea of starting her own homemade beauty brand.

On the other hand, Ansh tells Prarthana not to call him again after seeing her go to the hospital with Gautam.

Cut to Gautam, he confirms with the builder over the phone about signing the contract to demolish Purvichaya Chawl and build an office there. He further asks the person to give him 30% profit and not let Parag find out about it.

At the end of today's episode, the makers showed a promo of tomorrow's (November 23) episode, in which actress Rinku Dhawan's character is introduced as, "Mumbai ki aan baan shaan, power woman." The actress is expected to add a new twist to the storyline. Her character will reportedly be a positive one, supporting Anupama in her upcoming battles in Mumbai.