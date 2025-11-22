 Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Video Of Nora Fatehi's Steamy Performance Goes Viral - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNetra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Video Of Nora Fatehi's Steamy Performance Goes Viral - Watch

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Video Of Nora Fatehi's Steamy Performance Goes Viral - Watch

Tonight marks the much-anticipated sangeet of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraji, with celebrations unfolding in Udaipur. Fans are eagerly awaiting a special performance by Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, who are expected to take the stage together, promising one of the most glamorous and high-profile musical acts of the wedding festivities.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Nora Fatehi | Instagram

The most anticipated sangeet nigh of the month has arrived! The grand celebration is for Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. She is tying the knot with Vamsi Gadiraji, with lavish festivities unfolding in the royal city of Udaipur. The star-studded wedding day is expected to host A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Tiësto, and Nora Fatehi.

A Video of Nora fatehi grooving on 'Dance Meri Rani' is now taking rounds on the internet. The video, shared by Wizcraft Weddings, shows Nora Fatehi dazzling the crowd with a mesmerizing belly dance performance. She soon leaves the stage to mingle with the audience, encouraging guests to join her on the dance floor. The renowned Bollywood actress stuns in a golden blouse paired with a black shimmery skirt and boots, energetically urging everyone to raise their hands and move to the rhythm.

American businessman Donald Trump Jr. is also seen attending the wedding along with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Both were previously seen sharing the stage with actor Ranveer Singh. Bollywood actor Ranveer made Donald's gf Bettina dance to the hit song 'Jhumka' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

Read Also
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina...
article-image

Today (November 22), Justin Bieber is set to make a special appearance at the event. Fans can also look forward to performances by both JLo and Bieber, marking one of the biggest international acts ever staged in Udaipur.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: Municipal Worker Dies While Cutting Trees In Bhupalpally; Police Lathi-Charge Family Staging Protest With Body At Collectorate Office - VIDEO
Telangana: Municipal Worker Dies While Cutting Trees In Bhupalpally; Police Lathi-Charge Family Staging Protest With Body At Collectorate Office - VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20

The main wedding festivities is set to be held on Sunday, November 23 at Jagmandir Island Palace in Lake Pichola.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Video Of Nora Fatehi's Steamy Performance Goes Viral - Watch

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Video Of Nora Fatehi's Steamy Performance Goes Viral - Watch

'Collaboration Of A Lifetime': The Thugesh Show Host Mahesh Keshwala Ties Knot With Jigisha...

'Collaboration Of A Lifetime': The Thugesh Show Host Mahesh Keshwala Ties Knot With Jigisha...

Harman Sidhu Death: Punjabi Singer's Last Instagram Post About His Daughter Makes Fans Emotional -...

Harman Sidhu Death: Punjabi Singer's Last Instagram Post About His Daughter Makes Fans Emotional -...

'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With...

'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With...

Did Deepika Padukone Give A Hint About Doing A Film With Ranbir Kapoor Soon?

Did Deepika Padukone Give A Hint About Doing A Film With Ranbir Kapoor Soon?