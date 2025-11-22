Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Video Of Nora Fatehi's Steamy Performance Goes Viral - Watch

Nora Fatehi | Instagram

The most anticipated sangeet nigh of the month has arrived! The grand celebration is for Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. She is tying the knot with Vamsi Gadiraji, with lavish festivities unfolding in the royal city of Udaipur. The star-studded wedding day is expected to host A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Tiësto, and Nora Fatehi.

A Video of Nora fatehi grooving on 'Dance Meri Rani' is now taking rounds on the internet. The video, shared by Wizcraft Weddings, shows Nora Fatehi dazzling the crowd with a mesmerizing belly dance performance. She soon leaves the stage to mingle with the audience, encouraging guests to join her on the dance floor. The renowned Bollywood actress stuns in a golden blouse paired with a black shimmery skirt and boots, energetically urging everyone to raise their hands and move to the rhythm.

American businessman Donald Trump Jr. is also seen attending the wedding along with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Both were previously seen sharing the stage with actor Ranveer Singh. Bollywood actor Ranveer made Donald's gf Bettina dance to the hit song 'Jhumka' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

Today (November 22), Justin Bieber is set to make a special appearance at the event. Fans can also look forward to performances by both JLo and Bieber, marking one of the biggest international acts ever staged in Udaipur.

The main wedding festivities is set to be held on Sunday, November 23 at Jagmandir Island Palace in Lake Pichola.