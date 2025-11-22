'Collaboration Of A Lifetime': The Thugesh Show Host Mahesh Keshwala Ties Knot With Jigisha Bhanushali

Mahesh Keshwala | Instagram

The Thugesh Show host Mahesh Keshwala, has tied the knot with the love of his life, Jigisha Bhanushali. Sharing pictures from their special day, Mahesh aka Thugesh captioned the post, "Collaboration of a Lifetime! 🙏❣️22.11.2025 ♾️♥️ Bless us with your prayers and love!"

Thugesh shared a series of pictures from his wedding day. Mahesh looked elegant in an ivory sherwani, while his bride Jigisha stunned in a bright red lehenga. In the first photo, the couple is seen holding hands and touching their foreheads together, capturing a tender and intimate moment. In the second picture, the couple beams with wide smiles as they hold their hands up together in celebration. The later photos capture the newlyweds sharing sweet, intimate moments, perfectly reflecting their joy and love.

As Thugesh shared the post, fans and followers stated flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. Laughter Queen Bharti Singh commented, "congratulations 🥂." Fukra Insaan wrote, "Love it ❤️ ❤️❤️Congratulations darlingggggg.❤️❤️ Dher dher dher sara pyaaar."

Thugesh's wife Jigisha Bhanushali's Instagram account is not open to public. her Instagram handle goes by the name @jigisha_bhanushali and has around 189 followers.