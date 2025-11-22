Harman Sidhu Death: Punjabi Singer's Last Instagram Post About His Daughter Makes Fans Emotional - Watch Video

Harman Sidhu | Instagram

Shocking news has emerged from the Punjabi music industry, popular singer Harman Sidhu has passed away at the age of 37. He was reportedly involved in a road accident on Friday evening while travelling from his native village, Khiala.

Following the tragic news of Harman Sidhu's death, his last post has gone viral on social media. The late singer's last post was a video with his daughter. In the clip, both were seen holding marigold flowers and posing together. It also had pictures of Harman's daughter adorably posing in a purple dress. The last post was set to Gurnam Bhullar’s song Duniya which said 'Mainu hor nahi kuch chahi da, meri ta duniya tu...' Fans are pouring in condolences in the comments, writing messages like 'RIP' and 'gone too soon.'

How Did Harman Sidhu Die?

According to India Today, Harman Sidhu was returning to his native village, Khiala, on Friday evening when his car collided with a truck in Mansa district. Tragically, the singer died on the spot. His body was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital for a post-mortem, where the cause of death was confirmed as the crash. Further investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Who Is Harman Sidhu?

Harman Sidhu was a well-known name in the Punjabi music industry, gaining widespread recognition with his 2007 hit song Paper Te Pyaaar, which featured Miss Pooja in the video. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and mother, while his father had passed away in 2024.