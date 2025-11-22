 'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With Shivangi Joshi 'One-Sided'
In a now-deleted post, Kushal Tandon slammed reports claiming his relationship with Shivangi Joshi was 'one-sided.' He called the rumours 'absurd' and questioned their credibility. The Barsatein actor further criticized the media for using his name just for clicks, stating that such reports were coming at the cost of his self-respect and dignity.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
kushal tandon | Instagram

Kushal Tandon has been in the headlines for his much-talked-about relationship with Shivangi Joshi. After the couple parted ways in June this year, reports suggested that their relationship was 'one-sided.' In a now-deleted post, Kushal addressed these claims, calling out the false narratives.

As per TOI, Kushal wrote in his now-deleted Instagram post, "To the media houses circulating unverified and baseless stories about me. I understand that using my name drives clicks, and if some of you choose to rely on fiction to fill your columns, that’s your prerogative. However, it cannot come at the expense of my self-respect and dignity (sic)."

Further calling out the false narrative that was set for his relationship with Shivangi being one-sided, Kushal stated, "The claims that I was in a 'one-sided relationship' or that I 'haven't moved on' are not only absurd. They raise serious questions about the credibility and intentions of those writing these pieces (sic)."

Kushal Tandon On Female Fan Breaking Into His Home After Sending Photo Of His Building: 'Threat To...
The Barsatein actor further slammed media houses for publishing stories without verifying their sources. He also warned that if such reporting continues, he won't limit himself to just posting on social media but will take strict action against those spreading false narratives.



Kushal and Shivangi first met on the set of Sony TV's Barsatein – Mausam Ka Pyar in 2023. Their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into a real-life romance. In June 2025, Kushal announced their breakup through an Instagram post. Addressing the ongoing breakup rumours, he confirmed, saying, "me and Shivangi are not together any more, it's been 5 months so yes (sic)."

A few days after Kushal shared the breakup post, Shivangi shared a cryptic post online. She wrote, "Babygirl, Love yourself a little extra right now. You're balancing so much, handling things no one sees, and doing your best. Give yourself grace (sic)."





