 Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Will Kunickaa Sadanand Be Evicted In Weekend Ka Vaar?
Recently, Kunickaa Sadanand faced online backlash for referring to Malti Chahar as a 'lesbian.' The matter resurfaced when Malti's brother, Deepak Chahar, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house and addressed it. Meanwhile, reports are now surfacing that Kunickaa may face elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

It's Saturday, and once again, the threat of elimination looms over every contestant in the Bigg Boss 19 house. So, who has got the lowest vote as per the online voting trend? Let's find out...

As per Bigg Boss 24X7, Kunickaa Sadanand might get evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per the voting trend, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhaatt, and Pranit More are in the top 4, while Kunickaa is at the bottom.

BBTak reported, "FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes, Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19." This announcement left many viewers saying in the comment section that she did better than Malti Chahar and Ashnoor. A user commented, "But she really deserves to be in top 5 (sic)." Another wrote, "Kunica did better than ashnoor. Ashnoor should have been evicted (sic)."

However, these are just speculations. Let us wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to air to know who will be evicted.

Recently, Kunickaa faced backlash online for commenting about Malti being a 'lesbian.' The issue was brought up by Deepak Chahar, Malti’s brother, when he entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Although Kunickaa tried to defend herself by saying she is not homophobic, she also admitted feeling guilty for using the term on national television.

In the upcoming episode, host Salman Khan will conduct a fun contest titled 'Kaun Banegi Kunickaa Ki Bahu.' The challenge sees Ashnoor, Tanya, and Farrhana competing to make the best puris. The lighthearted contest brings laughter to everyone, especially when Salman playfully pulls Kunickaa's leg, adding to the fun.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

