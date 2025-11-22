 Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Both Films Show A Jump On Saturday?
Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Both Films Show A Jump On Saturday?

On Friday, November 21, 2025, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 and Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur were released. While the former mostly received negative reviews, the latter got mixed responses from the critics and the audience. So, now let's see how much they will earn at the box office on the second day.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

On its first day, Mastiii 4 collected Rs. 2.75 crore. Now, it looks like due to negative reviews, the film might not show a huge jump at the box office on its second day.

As per early estimates, the Milap Zaveri directorial might earn around Rs. 2-2.50 crore on its day 2. However, if the night shows see better footfalls, the collection can be around Rs. 3 crore.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

120 Bahadur collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its first day. But, due to the positive word of mouth, the film is heading for a huge jump on day two.

As per early estimates, the Farhan starrer might collect around Rs. 3-3.50 crore on Saturday. And if the occupancy in the night shows gets better, the collection can be around Rs. 4 crore.

Mastiii 4 Review: Not Vulgar Or Cheap, Just A Bland & Boring Film With No Laughter At All
Mastiii 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to Mastiii 4 and wrote, "Mastiii 4 has nothing good to offer. It is not funny at all. Clearly, the weakest film in the franchise."

120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar's Sincere Attempt To Recreate History Finds Itself At Crossroads...
120 Bahadur Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to 120 Bahadur and wrote, "Even though it's a Farhan Akhtar’s film, it does not come as his film in totality, which may leave his die-hard fans a bit disappointed. At the box office, the film has to rely on word of mouth publicity, in addition to fuelled patriotic sentiments."

