Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson In Udaipur—VIDEO

Netra Mantena, the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, has been grabbing all the attention ahead of her wedding to Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. On Friday, November 22, the royal festivities kicked off with a grand sangeet, where several Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ranveer Singh, set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances.

Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's GF Bettina Anderson

Several videos on social media are doing the rounds, and one of them shows Ranveer Singh making US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, dance. The actor was seen interacting with Trump Jr. and Bettina, even teaching her the steps to his hit track What Jhumka? from the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Later, Ranveer, holding Bettina's hand, began dancing with her as she enjoyed and showed off her moves, while Trump Jr. was seen cheering and clapping.

Check out the video:

For the sangeet ceremony, Bettina looked stunning in a golden lehenga, while Donald Trump Jr. wore a blue kurta. Ranveer, on the other hand, kept it formal in a black suit, looking sharp.

Ranveer Singh Sings Apna Time Aayega At Sangeet

Another video of Ranveer showed him rapping his song Apna Time Aayega from his 2019 film Gully Boy. He was also seen getting the groom to sing along to the track.

Jennifer Lopez Arrives In Udaipur For Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding

Meanwhile, earlier today, November 22, Jennifer Lopez landed in Udaipur, India for the couple's star-studded celebration.

In 2015, Jennifer had also performed at the wedding of Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani in Udaipur, a lavish multi-day event attended by thousands of guests, which reportedly cost around ₹150 crore.

Apart from JLo, Justin Bieber is also reportedly performing at Netra and Vamsi's wedding.