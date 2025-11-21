Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: List Of Celebs Who Also Tied The Knot In Udaipur— Parineeti Chopra To Raveena Tandon

Udaipur, also known as the City of Lakes, is currently gearing up for the royal wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and Vamsi Gadiraju, which is set to take place from November 21 to 24.

Making headlines, the couple's wedding attendees include US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., who was recently spotted at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Ahead of the royal celebration, here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who have previously tied the knot in Udaipur.

Bollywood Celebs Who Tied The Knot In Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After two years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025.

They had gotten engaged earlier, on May 13, 2023, in a private ceremony at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The duo was first spotted together in March 2023, sparking dating rumours.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 in a grand celebration at Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur, following Punjabi Khatri and Sindhi traditions. The couple has two children, a daughter, Rasha, and a son, Ranbirvardhan. Raveena had also adopted Pooja and Chhaya when she was 21.

Raveena and Anil began dating on the sets of her 2003 film Stumped.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay tied the knot on February 9, 2017, at the Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa in Udaipur. The couple has a daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, born on September 20, 2018.

The actor was introduced to Rukmini by his parents, and after just one month of courtship, the couple held a hush-hush roka ceremony.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev, a Russian entrepreneur and former national-level tennis player, in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence in March 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Radha, in 2021.

The actress met Andrei in the Maldives after mistakenly booking a flight for the wrong month, leaving her alone on a cruise to the southern part of the islands.

List Of Bollywood Celebs Attending The Royal Udaipur Wedding

Reportedly, several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend, adding a desi sparkle to the international affair. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor are among the big names set to be part of the celebrations, with many of them also likely to perform at various events.

The wedding will also see major global personalities flying in. Donald Trump Jr. is among the VVIPs expected, while international pop icons Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have been lined up for special performances.

