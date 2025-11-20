List Of Bollywood Celebs Attending American Billionaire's Son's Udaipur Wedding: Hrithik Roshan To Kriti Sanon & Nora Fatehi

Udaipur is preparing for one of its grandest weddings of the year as a US billionaire family is set to host a four-day celebration filled with global entertainment and a heavy dose of Bollywood glamour. From November 21 to 24, City Palace, Jagmandir and other luxury venues will play host to the lavish ceremonies of Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and Vamsi Gadiraju.

While the wedding has already attracted global attention for its extravagant scale, it’s the star-studded guest list that has the entertainment industry buzzing.

Reportedly, several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend, adding a desi sparkle to the international affair. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor are among the big names set to be part of the celebrations, with many of them also likely to perform at various events.

The wedding will also see major global personalities flying in. Donald Trump Jr. is among the VVIPs expected, while international pop icons Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have been lined up for special performances.

The event is set to be a rare mix of Hollywood, Bollywood and world politics.

According to several media reports, the festivities will unfold across The Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal and Jagmandir Island Palace in Rajasthan, each chosen to highlight Udaipur’s royal charm.

While the Bollywood celebs have not yet reacted to the reports about their attendance yet, several media portals have confirmed the above mentioned names so far.