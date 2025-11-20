 List Of Bollywood Celebs Attending American Billionaire's Son's Udaipur Wedding: Hrithik Roshan To Kriti Sanon & Nora Fatehi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentList Of Bollywood Celebs Attending American Billionaire's Son's Udaipur Wedding: Hrithik Roshan To Kriti Sanon & Nora Fatehi

List Of Bollywood Celebs Attending American Billionaire's Son's Udaipur Wedding: Hrithik Roshan To Kriti Sanon & Nora Fatehi

Several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend, adding a desi sparkle to the international affair. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor are among the big names set to be part of the celebrations, with many of them also likely to perform at various events

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Udaipur is preparing for one of its grandest weddings of the year as a US billionaire family is set to host a four-day celebration filled with global entertainment and a heavy dose of Bollywood glamour. From November 21 to 24, City Palace, Jagmandir and other luxury venues will play host to the lavish ceremonies of Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and Vamsi Gadiraju.

While the wedding has already attracted global attention for its extravagant scale, it’s the star-studded guest list that has the entertainment industry buzzing.

Read Also
Jennifer Lopez & Justin Bieber To Perform At A Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur, India? Know Here
article-image

Reportedly, several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend, adding a desi sparkle to the international affair. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor are among the big names set to be part of the celebrations, with many of them also likely to perform at various events.

The wedding will also see major global personalities flying in. Donald Trump Jr. is among the VVIPs expected, while international pop icons Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have been lined up for special performances.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: 51-Year-Old Bhayandar Jeweller Found Dead; Wife & 19-Year-Old Son Likely Involved | All Details Here
Thane Crime: 51-Year-Old Bhayandar Jeweller Found Dead; Wife & 19-Year-Old Son Likely Involved | All Details Here
When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here
When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here
Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh Passes Away In Lucknow Hospital
Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh Passes Away In Lucknow Hospital
Bhiwandi Municipal Elections 2025: Draft Voter List Released With 6.69 Lakh Voters; No Action Yet On Complaints Of Multiple Entries
Bhiwandi Municipal Elections 2025: Draft Voter List Released With 6.69 Lakh Voters; No Action Yet On Complaints Of Multiple Entries

The event is set to be a rare mix of Hollywood, Bollywood and world politics.

According to several media reports, the festivities will unfold across The Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal and Jagmandir Island Palace in Rajasthan, each chosen to highlight Udaipur’s royal charm.

While the Bollywood celebs have not yet reacted to the reports about their attendance yet, several media portals have confirmed the above mentioned names so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

List Of Bollywood Celebs Attending American Billionaire's Son's Udaipur Wedding: Hrithik Roshan To...

List Of Bollywood Celebs Attending American Billionaire's Son's Udaipur Wedding: Hrithik Roshan To...

Did Karan Johar CONFIRM Saiyaara Stars Aneet Padda & Ahaan Panday's Relationship Rumours? Watch...

Did Karan Johar CONFIRM Saiyaara Stars Aneet Padda & Ahaan Panday's Relationship Rumours? Watch...

'It's Irritating, Hurting': Keerthy Suresh Flags AI Misuse After Morphed Photos Show Her In...

'It's Irritating, Hurting': Keerthy Suresh Flags AI Misuse After Morphed Photos Show Her In...

'Khatam Kar Denge, Uda Denge': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Reveals During Kurbaan Shoot He Got...

'Khatam Kar Denge, Uda Denge': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Reveals During Kurbaan Shoot He Got...

'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap'...

'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap'...