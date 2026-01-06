Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 6: 25-Year Leap Sparks Feud Between Mahadev & Bhanu

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 6: The second episode of Mahadev And Sons takes a 25-year leap and begins with Vidya performing aarti while Mahadev works hard. On their 25th anniversary, Vidya thanks God for helping them overcome life’s obstacles as a couple but wishes for a peaceful day since it’s also Bhanu’s birthday.

The show then introduces Manasi Salvi as Bhanu, who performs a puja on her birthday. Dramatically, she wishes Mahadev and Vidya a “happy anniversary” while vowing to destroy their lives. She even instructs the pandits to pray for their downfall, promising to build a house with a washroom for them if her plan succeeds. Bhanu also tells her mother not to pray for Vidya, blaming her for the family’s past tragedies, including her father’s death after Vidya married the family servant, Mahadev.

Meanwhile, Mahadev instructs everyone at work not to celebrate their anniversary. However, his youngest son decorates the city with hoardings wishing them a happy 25th anniversary. Later, Mahadev confronts a newspaper delivery person who crosses the line between his and Bhanu’s house, angrily threatening him with a broken cycle.

During dinner, Mahadev notices that his son Dheeraj is missing and vows to get him on the right path. When Dheeraj returns late, Mahadev scolds him and slaps him after he wishes him a happy anniversary. Dheeraj defiantly claims he will celebrate the 25th anniversary in a grand way to make Bhanu and her family jealous. In a twist, Mahadev throws a banner, which accidentally lands on Bhanu’s birthday cake, leaving her furious.

This sparks a verbal clash between the families, with both sides accusing each other of betrayal. Bhanu challenges Mahadev to host a feast to see who will attract more people—her or him. Mahadev accepts the challenge and promises to celebrate his 25th anniversary by hosting a grand feast for the entire city.

The episode ends with both Bhanu and Mahadev planning their respective feasts. Mahadev notices people going to Bhanu’s house first and realizes it’s because her invitation carries the prestigious “Bajpayee” name, while he is seen as an orphan.