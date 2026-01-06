Canadian Actress Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage After Falling & Hitting A Boulder, Shares Video

Hollywood actor Evangeline Lilly shared her health update, revealing that she has suffered brain damage following a concussion sustained in 2025. The Ant-Man and the Wasp star took to Instagram on January 1, 2026, to speak candidly about her condition and the impact it has had on her life.

In a video message posted on social media, Lilly disclosed that she recently received the results of her brain scans, which showed reduced functioning across most areas of her brain. The injury, she explained, is the result of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) she sustained after falling and hitting a boulder.

“As I step into this new year, I’ve received some difficult news about my concussion,” the actor said, adding that doctors confirmed she is dealing with brain damage, along with the possibility of other contributing factors that are still being investigated.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Lilly maintained her trademark honesty and resilience, admitting that the road to recovery will be challenging. “Now my job is to figure this out with my doctors and then do the hard work of healing,” she said.

Reflecting on the past year, the 46-year-old actor also shared an unexpected silver lining. She revealed that the cognitive slowdown following her injury forced her to take a step back, allowing her to experience one of the most peaceful holiday seasons she has had in over a decade. “It was the calmest and most restful Christmas I’ve had since becoming a mother,” Lilly noted, describing the end of 2025 as unusually quiet and restorative.

Expressing gratitude despite the setback, Lilly said she feels “extraordinarily blessed” to be able to welcome another year and thanked her followers for their concern and support.

The actor’s post was met with an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film industry. Her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Michelle Pfeiffer praised her strength, calling Lilly “a warrior” and assuring her that nothing would defeat her. Fellow Lost actor Rebecca Mader also sent heartfelt wishes, writing that she was sending Lilly “all my love and a massive hug.”

Earlier in 2025, Lilly had hinted at ongoing health issues in a blog post on Substack, where she revealed that she had fainted while at the beach, sparking concern among fans even then.

As she begins the long process of treatment and recovery, Lilly’s candid update has drawn attention to the often invisible and lasting effects of traumatic brain injuries, while also highlighting her determination to face the challenge head-on.