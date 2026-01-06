 Aditya Roy Kapur NOT Part Of Mohit Suri's Next? Director Finally Reacts To Rumours, Says 'No Discussion Happened'
Filmmaker Mohit Suri has dismissed reports of reuniting with Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur for his next YRF-backed film. Calling the rumours baseless, Mohit said the script isn’t ready and no discussions have taken place. Aditya echoed the statement, joking that they only meet on the cricket field

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

For weeks now, speculation has been rife that filmmaker Mohit Suri was set to reunite with his Aashiqui 2 (2013) actor Aditya Roy Kapur for an upcoming project. Reports even suggested that after multiple script readings and discussions, Aditya had opted out of the film, forcing the makers to look for a new male lead. However, Mohit Suri has now put all rumours to rest.

Speaking exclusively to Bombay Times, the director clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the casting buzz surrounding his next YRF-backed film. “I meet Aditya Roy Kapur and Shaad Randhawa to play cricket. We hang out together,” Mohit said, adding that their recent interactions have been purely personal.

article-image

Addressing the speculation further, Mohit explained, “Aditya is a close friend of mine, but we haven’t met for work at all. The script that I am working on is not even ready, and no discussions have happened on the same. The script that I am writing isn’t for Aditya Roy Kapur. I will reveal everything once my script and cast are in place.”

When contacted, Aditya echoed Mohit’s statement and dismissed the rumours with humour. Laughing off the reports, the actor said, “The only place Mohit and I have been meeting is on the cricket field, where I’ve been getting him clean bowled! So, no role is going to be coming my way from there. The news of me opting out of his film is totally false.”

article-image

Following the success of Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, expectations are high from Mohit Suri’s next directorial venture. However, the filmmaker has made it clear that fans will have to wait a little longer for official announcements regarding his upcoming project’s script and cast.

