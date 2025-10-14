'Thank You For Lighting Up...': Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri Attends Aneet Padda's 23rd Birthday, Plants Kiss On Her Head

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda turned 23 on Monday, October 13, and celebrated her birthday with her close ones, including her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday, as well as director Mohit Suri. Several photos and videos from the party have gone viral on social media, and Mohit also shared a sweet photo with Aneet, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Mohit Suri's Birthday Wish For Aneet Padda On Her 23rd Birthday

On Tuesday, Mohit shared a photo on his Instagram, in which he can be seen planting a kiss on Aneet's head, while the actress flaunts her radiant smile. He wrote, "Happy birthday my star, @aneetpadda_! Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us … love you forever and ever and ever."

One of the inside videos from Aneet's birthday shows the actress cutting a huge cake, and moments later, Ahaan sweetly feeding her a piece, with the title track of Saiyaara playing in the background.

Ever since Saiyaara was released, netizens haven't stopped gushing over their on-screen chemistry. Soon after, rumours started swirling that Ahaan and Aneet might be a couple in real life.

Ahaan Panday Drops Unseen Glimpses With Aneet Padda From Coldplay Show

Adding to the rumours, Ahaan posted unseen glimpses from their concert date to wish Aneet on her birthday. Before their debut, the couple attended a Coldplay concert together. The first photo shows Aneet getting goofy while Ahaan poses for a cosy selfie; his eyes are shut as he enjoys the moment.

The second one captures Aneet watching the fireworks at the concert, with Ahaan perfectly capturing the moment. The final video shows Ahaan and Aneet flaunting their concert wristbands before Ahaan turns the camera towards Aneet, who happily shows off her smiling face.

As of now, Ahaan and Aneet have not commented on the relationship rumours.