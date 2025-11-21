'Being An Atheist In India Is Not A Crime': Ram Gopal Varma Defends SS Rajamouli Amid Controversy & FIR Over Lord Hanuman Comment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma defended Varanasi director SS Rajamouli amid controversy over his comment on Lord Hanuman. For those unversed, an FIR was filed against Rajamouli for hurting religious sentiments after he said he that doesn't believe in Lord Hanuman.

Extending his support to Rajamouli, RGV wrote on X, "In the context of all the venom being spewed by the so called believers on @ssrajamouli they should know that being an atheist in India is not a crime. Article 25 of the Constitution protects the right to not believe. So he has every right to say he doesn’t believe as much as the venom spewers right to say they believe. Now coming to the dumb argument that 'If he doesn’t believe in God why does he show God in his movies?' By that logic, should a filmmaker become a gangster to make a gangster film, become a ghost to make a horror film?"

Varma also stated that Rajamouli is successful despite being an atheist and that he will continue to earn more money through his films.

"Despite him not believing in god , God gave @ssrajamouli 100 times more success, more wealth and more fan worship than most believers will ever see even in one hundred lifetimes.🤣🤣🤣 So either, 1.God loves atheists more than believers. 2.God doesn’t care. 3.Or maybe… … God isn’t there sitting with a notepad taking notes on who believes and who doesn’t? So if God has no issue with him, then why are the self appointed god mongers getting blood pressure and ulcers?" he asked.

The Rangeela director also shared his opinion about what the "real problem" is.

So he has every right to say he doesn’t believe as much as the… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2025

"The real problem isn’t his atheism. The real problem is he succeeded without believing in God… and that scares the ones who miserably failed even after praying like MAD. So the believers should stop defending God because it’s like insulting him, as if he is a weakling needing their protection. The truth is that Rajamouli being an atheist does not reduce God. It only increases the insecurity of those who think faith will collapse the moment someone stops believing," he added.

Varma's post further read, "So relax. God is fine. Rajamouli is fine. The only ones suffering are the people who can’t understand either of them. So through #varanasi while GOD will add another huge fortune to @SSRajamouli‘s already overflowing bank balance , the losers can cry their hearts out with jealousy BOTTOM LINE is it’s plain JEALOUSY masquerading as BELIEF IN GOD ..Jai Hanuman."

VIDEO | Reacting to filmmaker Rajamouli's remarks, BJP leader Yamini Sharma says, "The so-called celebrity director Rajamouli's comments on Lord Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman) and also Hinduism is hurting millions of Hindus and their beliefs. We strongly condemn his comments on… pic.twitter.com/zPS5BOuc3K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2025

FIR against Rajamouli

On November 18, the Saroornagar police in Hyderabad received a complaint from the Vanara Sena organisation, alleging that Rajamouli had hurt Hindu sentiments by saying, "I don’t believe in God Hanuman."

At Varanasi event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, technical glitches prevented the teaser from being played. Rajamouli apologised to the crowd and said he felt as though he had been let down by Lord Hanuman.

"When my father talked about Hanuman and suggested relying on his blessings for success, I got so angry. My wife has a great devotion to Lord Hanuman. She talks to Him like He’s her friend. I even got angry with her for a while. Let’s see," said the director.

Atheism Against #HanumanJi Is Unacceptable Mr.Rajamouli….



On The Contrary You Are Trying To Fool Audience & Making Money In Name Of #ShreeRam Is Totally Pathetic👎🏻@ssrajamouli Pls Remember Where There Is Jai Shree Ram, Our Beloved Hanuman Ji Follows & Worshipped By Crores Of… pic.twitter.com/YCm3pb9wDV — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) November 16, 2025

Soon after Rajamouli's statement went viral on social media, netizens slammed him, with many expressing surprise as his blockbuster films, including Baahubali and RRR, draw heavily from Hindu epics and mythology.