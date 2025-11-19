SS Rajamouli Faces FIR For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman Remark At Varanasi Event In Hyderabad

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has landed in trouble after his recent remarks on Lord Hanuman during the launch event of his upcoming film Varanasi in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 15) sparked a major controversy. Soon after the launch, an FIR was registered against the acclaimed director for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

FIR Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman Remark

On Tuesday, November 18, the Saroornagar police in Hyderabad received a complaint from the Vanara Sena organisation, alleging that Rajamouli had hurt Hindu sentiments by saying, "I don’t believe in God Hanuman."

The police added how they are currently investigating the matter, as per a report in Deccan Herald.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of now, SS Rajamouli has not reacted to the controversy.

What Did SS Rajamouli Say At Varanasi Event?

At the event that was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, technical glitches prevented the teaser from being played. An emotional Rajamouli apologised to the 50,000-strong crowd, saying he felt as though he had been let down by Lord Hanuman.

"When my father talked about Hanuman and suggested relying on his blessings for success, I got so angry," he said. The filmmaker also clarified that he does not believe in God.

He also mentioned that his wife, Rama, was a great devotee of Hanuman. "My wife has a great devotion to Lord Hanuman. She talks to Him like He’s her friend. I even got angry with her for a while. Let’s see," said the director.

Soon after Rajamouli's statement went viral on social media, netizens slammed him, with many expressing surprise, noting that his blockbuster films, including Baahubali and RRR, draw heavily from Hindu epics and mythology.

About Varanasi

Varanasi stars Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is slated for release in 2027.