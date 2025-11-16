 SS Rajamouli Slams Unauthorised Drone Leak Of Varanasi Teaser At Hyderabad Event: 'We Are Scared Of...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSS Rajamouli Slams Unauthorised Drone Leak Of Varanasi Teaser At Hyderabad Event: 'We Are Scared Of...'

SS Rajamouli Slams Unauthorised Drone Leak Of Varanasi Teaser At Hyderabad Event: 'We Are Scared Of...'

SS Rajamouli addressed the issue during the Hyderabad event and revealed that the teaser of Varanasi was illegally recorded using a drone while the crew was testing the visuals on a large LED setup. Despite the setback, the official teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at the grand event

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed disappointment after a leaked version of the teaser for his upcoming film Varanasi surfaced online ahead of its official release on Saturday (November 15). The incident occurred during technical testing at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where the team was preparing for a massive reveal scheduled for Saturday, November 15.

Rajamouli addressed the issue during the event and revealed that the teaser was illegally recorded using a drone while the crew was testing the visuals on a large LED setup.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans With Namaste At Globetrotter Event In Hyderabad, Stuns In White...
article-image

"We ambitiously decided to set up this massive LED screen and brought in the best LED panels. To power it all, we needed more than 45 generators. During the test, someone started capturing drone footage and uploaded our content on social media as if it were from Netflix," he said. The filmmaker added that the leaked clip represented a year of hard work, involving thousands of hours of labour and financial investment. "We couldn’t even test our video properly. We are scared of more leaks now," he admitted.

Despite the setback, the official teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at the grand event. It opens with visuals of ancient Varanasi, dating back to 512 CE, featuring saints performing yagnas, dense jungles, the Uggra Bhatti cave, ancient warfare, references to 7200 BC, and dramatic illustrations of Lord Hanuman setting Lanka ablaze.

FPJ Shorts
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video

The highlight, however, is Mahesh Babu’s intense look: bearded, blood-stained, wielding a trident, and riding a bull through the ancient temples of Kashi.

The event drew massive attention, with lead actors Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas presenting the first glimpse. Also spotted were Prithviraj Sukumaran, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sitara Ghattamaneni, who cheered for Mahesh from the front rows.

Adding to the evening’s grandeur, Shruti Haasan delivered a live performance of her recently released single from the film, composed by MM Keeravaani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Feel Light As A Butterfly': Sherlyn Chopra Undergoes 825g Silicone Breast Implant Removal, Warns...

'I Feel Light As A Butterfly': Sherlyn Chopra Undergoes 825g Silicone Breast Implant Removal, Warns...

Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset

Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset

Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

SS Rajamouli Slams Unauthorised Drone Leak Of Varanasi Teaser At Hyderabad Event: 'We Are Scared...

SS Rajamouli Slams Unauthorised Drone Leak Of Varanasi Teaser At Hyderabad Event: 'We Are Scared...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's Film Shows Growth, Collects ₹21...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's Film Shows Growth, Collects ₹21...