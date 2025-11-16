'I Feel Light As A Butterfly': Sherlyn Chopra Undergoes 825g Silicone Breast Implant Removal, Warns Youth Against Social Media Influence - VIDEO

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra has undergone breast explant surgery to remove her silicone implants, each weighing 825 grams. Sherlyn, who has been vocal about her cosmetic procedures in the past, shared a video documenting her post-surgery experience and urged young people not to be misled by social media trends.

In the video, posted on November 15, Sherlyn is heard saying, "Ye bhaari bojh mere seene se hatt chuke hai. 825 grams each. I feel light as a butterfly. Desh ke yuva peedi se meri guzaarish hai ki social media par wrongly influence ho kar external validation paane ki chahat mein apne body ke sath koi khiulvaad na kare (This heavy burden has been lifted from my chest. 825 grams each. I feel light as a butterfly. I request the young generation of our country not to tamper with their bodies in the pursuit of external validation, wrongly influenced by social media)."

She added, "Aapko jo bhi karwana ho, uske pros and cons ko consider kar ke, apne family aur medical experts ke sath in-depth discussions kare. Koi jaldbaaki na kare. Bheed ka hissa bilkul na bane. Apni authenticity aur realness ki hifaazat kare (Whatever you choose to do, consider its pros and cons and have in-depth discussions with your family and medical experts. Do not act in haste. Do not become part of the crowd. Protect your authenticity and realness)."

Sharing a note along with the clip, Sherlyn wrote, "I strongly believe that there’s absolutely no point in living life with excess baggage. That’s my personal opinion… To each his own. Huge thanks to my team of highly skilled doctors for my breast implant removal / breast explant surgery."

In a separate update, she added, "Silicon free! On the road to healing and recovery. Feeling much lighter after the removal of my breast implants, which weighed 825 grams each."

Sherlyn's surgery announcement came days after she opened up about enduring months of chronic back, chest, and shoulder pain. Following repeated medical consultations, Sherlyn said she realised the discomfort stemmed from the heavy implants she had opted for earlier in her career.

The actress, who once underwent breast augmentation to enhance her appearance, said she now feels liberated after choosing her well-being over aesthetics. She noted that her shift toward embracing authenticity began earlier, when she removed all her facial fillers in 2023 to reconnect with her natural self.