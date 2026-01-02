 'Anj Ne Siddhi Ka Pati Chhin Liya': Kirti Kulhari Announces Relationship With Four More Shots Please Co-Actor Rajeev Siddhartha; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch Video
Actress Kirti Kulhari has announced her relationship with Four More Shots Please co-actor Rajeev Siddhartha. The actress shared a video in which there are multiple pictures and videos of them. While netizens are happy to know about this new B-Town couple, they have hilariously reacted to Kirti and Rajeev's relationship.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Kirti Kulhari / Rajeev Siddhartha | Instagram

Actress Kirti Kulhari has announced her relationship with Four More Shots Please co-actor Rajeev Siddhartha. The actress shared a video in which there are multiple pictures and videos of them. She captioned the video as, "A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️ #happynewyear happy2026 everyone…"

Netizens React To Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha's Relationship

While netizens are happy to know about this new B-Town couple, they have hilariously reacted to Kirti and Rajeev's relationship. A netizen commented on the video, "Anj ne Siddhi ka pati chin liya (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Too happy for u guyzz 😍😍😍.....but yeh bolna hai yeh toh Siddhi ka Pati tha naa (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Omggggggggg sidddiii pidddiii are u seeing what anj is doingg haha jokes aside im so happy for you guyss (sic)."

For the uninitiated, in the show Four More Shots Please, Rajeev (Mihir) is paired opposite Maanvi Gagroo (Siddhi), and Kirti (Anj) plays the role of Maanvi's friend in the series. So, that's why netizens have reacted like this to Kirti and Rajeev's relationship.

The fourth and the last season of Four More Shots Please was released on December 19, 2025, and it received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Kirti Kulhari's First Wedding

Kirti was earlier married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The two tied the knot in 2016, and in 2021, they announced their separation.

The actress had shared a note, which read, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of 'being with somebody', because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

The note further read, "And the decision of 'not being with somebody' brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always.. (sic)."

