Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J In A Bold, Glossy & Emotionally Stirring Tale |

Title: Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Directors: Arunima Sharma, Neha Parti Matiyani

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Dino Morea, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee

Where: Prime Video

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 signs off like a well-mixed cocktail. Familiar, potent, and slightly indulgent. This season, consisting of seven-episodes, is less a slice of life and more a spice of life, frothy on the surface, emotionally laden underneath. Shot across Mumbai, Goa and Bangkok, the series leans into its unapologetic glamour while attempting something rarer for it. Introspection. The writing is wholesome and tactful, allowing its quartet to stumble, sulk, sparkle and slowly circle back to themselves. It oscillates from agony to ecstasy, sometimes within the same episode, and that tonal whiplash is both its thrill and its weakness.

The show remains candid about intimacy in all its forms. Emotional, sexual, physical. It even pauses to explain asexuality with empathy rather than exhibitionism. Relationships are foregrounded, but let us not pretend. Hook-ups still do most of the heavy lifting. Episode five meanders into a party zone with pre- and post-wedding bachelorettes, while the final stretch grows reflective and, at times, mildly preachy with its self-realisations and life lessons. Yet, the season earns its champagne fizz.

Actors' Performance

The Fab Four return with lived-in ease. Sayani Gupta plays Damini Rizvi Roy with bruised bravado, her arc benefiting from time and contemplation. Kirti Kulhari brings brittle strength to Anjana Menon, navigating her situation with control. Maanvi Gagroo makes Siddhi Patel endearing in her confusion, while Bani J anchors Umang Singh with earthy swagger and vulnerability.

The men remain largely on the fringe, written to support the women’s bloom. Prateik Smita Patil as Jeh Wadia, Milind Soman as Dr Aamir Warsi, Dino Morea as Rohan, Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair, Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah, and Kunaal Roy Kapur as Ashish collectively orbit the protagonists rather than eclipse them. Guest appearances by Shonali Bose, Plabita Borthakur and Uorfi Javed add sparkle.

Music and Aesthetics

If the writing carries the soul, the music supplies the bloodstream. The background score and original tracks elevate the viewing experience, with songs that linger long after the screen fades to black. Songs like Kiss Me Like Strange, Let Me Go Down, You Ain’t Here To Stay, Water Under The Bridge, Hip Hop Sex, Killing It Back Together and Let’s Be Romantic slip seamlessly into the narrative. Visually, the series is glossy, bright and vibrant. The mise-en-scene crackles, and the live podcast graphics add playful texture.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, this season remains glossy, provocative, occasionally indulgent, and knowingly imperfect. It documents a particular emotional geography where desire, confusion, friendship and self-worth collide. The occasional sermonising does dilute the drama, yet the honesty of intent keeps it afloat. By the time the final reflections roll in, the show leaves you not with answers, but with recognition. For viewers curious about life’s messiness rather than its certainties, that sense of familiarity becomes its quiet, lasting high.