Four More Shots Please! Season 4 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Anticipated Series Online?

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 OTT Release |

The much-awaited Four More Shots Please! Season 4 is finally on its way, and fans of the hit series are eagerly counting down the days. Known for its bold storytelling, unapologetic characters, and refreshing take on modern womanhood, the show has built a massive fanbase since its debut. After three successful seasons, the fourth installment promises even deeper friendships, new conflicts, emotional twists, and plenty of drama that has become the signature flavour of the series.

About Four More Shots Please! Season 4

The story continues to follow the lives of four best friends named Damini, Anjana, Siddhi, and Umang. Each is navigating their personal and professional challenges while standing by each other through every high and low. Season 4 is expected to pick up from the cliffhangers left in the previous season. Viewers may see Damini's career crossroads, Anjana's complicated love life, Siddhi's journey toward self-discovery, and Umang's evolving relationships taking centre stage. The upcoming season is also likely to highlight themes of identity, motherhood, ambition, heartbreak, and healing, all woven with the show's trademark humour and emotional depth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Streaming details

Performances by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J have been praised for bringing authenticity and relatability to their characters. With new cast additions and fresh plotlines, Season 4 is expected to raise the stakes even higher. As for the OTT release, fans can rejoice knowing that Four More Shots Please! Season 4 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, starting from December 19, 2025.

Viewers can binge-watch all previous seasons beforehand to revisit the journey of the fabulous four. Packed with emotions, friendships, glamour, and drama, the upcoming season promises to deliver everything fans love and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Theme

More Shots Please! Focuses on themes such as female camaraderie, love, career challenges, women's sexuality, contemporary urban living in India, confronting patriarchy, self-exploration, mental well-being, and social norms, examining these via the interconnected lives of four unique women as they navigate romance, work-life balance, and personal development