'Am I A Fool?': Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her Of Non-Payment, Alleges Her Team Threatened To Hold Back Fees If Saree Didn't Arrive

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal's stylist Riddhima Sharma has accused her of non-payment, stating that Tanya has not spoken to her after coming out of the reality show, despite earlier telling her over the phone that she loved the outfit she received. Riddhima added that Tanya's team also threatened to withhold her fees if the saree did not reach them today.

Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her For Non-Payment

On Wednesday, December 10, Riddhima took to her Instagram story and shared a long note that read, "I have always supported Tanya Mittal. The audience knows I’m styling her. She hasn’t even talked to me, and even though she said over the phone that she loved the outfit, I still haven’t received any response from her.

Tanya's stylist shared that she even sent her a gift and a letter, but hasn’t received so much as a thank-you in return from the Bigg Boss star.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

Further, Riddhima wrote, "I’m sending the outfit, I’m paying the porter charges, and now the team is telling me that if the saree doesn’t reach today, I won’t receive my payment at all. I’ve been working for so long – am I a fool? Big claps! The brands still haven’t received the returns, and I’m tired of following up for an entire week. I request Tanya’s team to kindly clear my payment."

Meanwhile, during her time on the show, Tanya often boasted about her sarees, her luxurious lifestyle, and how she never repeats them. When she entered Bigg Boss, she even claimed that she had brought 800 sarees into the house.

She would even claim that she flies to Dubai just to enjoy baklava, moves around with 150 bodyguards, and likes being addressed as 'Madam'. Throughout the season, Tanya was repeatedly called 'fake.'