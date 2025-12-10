Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 10: Pari In Doubts About Marriage To Ranvijay After Jewellery Drama

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 135

The episode begins with a worried Mihir telling Tulsi that Pari is adamant about marrying Ranvijay and that the baraat could arrive any moment. Tulsi reassures him that they will definitely stop the wedding. Minutes later, the baraat arrives, with Tulsi half-heartedly performing the puja.

Pari, dressed in her bridal outfit, walks towards the mandap to marry Ranvijay. During the varmala ceremony, Ranvijay's father interrupts, asking them to pause the ceremony as he receives an important phone call.

Meanwhile, Noina takes Mihir aside and tells him that she will no longer be marrying Raman. However, Mihir, worried about Pari, says they should discuss it later and walks away, leaving Noina upset.

At the mandap, Ranvijay moves to place the varmala on Pari, but his father stops him and asks Mihir and Tulsi to step aside for a private conversation. Tulsi urges them to avoid speaking in front of the guests to prevent any drama and suggests they move inside for privacy.

As Mihir goes to speak to Ranvijay's parents, Noina's sister, Suchitra, asks him what he said to Noina, as she has locked herself in the room and refuses to come out. She expresses concern for Noina, fearing she might take a drastic step, and urges Mihir to go with her. Mihir tells Rithik to stay with Tulsi while he goes to Noina.

Later, Ranvijay's parents angrily tell Tulsi that the jewellery they had given is fake. Rithik clarifies that the jewellery was actually made by Pari, but Tulsi points out that they simply don't trust Pari. Tulsi questions why the wedding was stopped over jewellery, accusing Ranvijay's parents of being motivated by greed and wanting Pari's money rather than Pari herself.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay confronts Pari about the jewellery, but Pari takes her parents' side, insisting they would never give fake jewellery. This leads to an argument between Ranvijay and Pari.

Tulsi then speaks to Pari, reminding her that everyone knows what she has done for Ranvijay, how she saved him from going to jail, all out of love. Tulsi points out that his family stopped the wedding over jewellery in front of so many guests, and if Ranvijay can behave like this in front of his family, he could do anything once married. She urges Pari to rethink her decision.

Pari tells Ranvijay that she needs time to reconsider the wedding and walks away. Later, Tulsi goes to console her but hesitates when Pari does not respond, even as Pari softly calls out, "Mumma... I’m not sure what I’m doing." Tulsi advises her to think wisely, take her time, and not make a hasty decision or worry about anyone else.

Tulsi firmly assures Pari that if she does not want to marry Ranvijay, Tulsi will stop the wedding immediately and handle everything herself. She also encourages Pari to speak to Mihir, given their friendly bond, to help her make a clear decision.