Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra Starrer Takes A Decent Start, Collects ₹7 Crore

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It became the first Hindi film of 2026, as it was released on Thursday, January 1. The film has received positive reviews from critics and the audience, and it has taken a decent start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Ikkis, on its first day, has collected approximately Rs. 7 crore, which is a decent amount. January 1 was a partial holiday, so on its second day, Friday, we can expect the movie to show a drop at the box office.

But, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday or not.

Ikkis Budget

According to reports, Ikkis is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount by the end of its first extended weekend.

Ikkis Review

Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

Dharmendra's Last Film

One of the reasons movigoers were waiting for Ikkis was that it is veteran actor Dharmendra's last film. He plays the role of Arun Khetarpal's father in the film.

Ikkis Real Story

Ikkis is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, a 21-year-old Army officer, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. A few days ago, Arun's brother watched the film, and he became very emotional.