Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implants Removal Surgery After Severe Chronic Pain, Says 'Live Life With No Excess Baggage'

Sherlyn Chopra | Instagram

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra has announced that she will undergo surgery to remove her breast implants following months of persistent physical pain. Known for her outspoken personality, Chopra has chosen to share this personal health decision with the public.

'I have decided to remove my breast implants once and for all'

Sherlyn, who has never hidden her experience with cosmetic procedures, confirmed in the video posted on November 10 that the decision comes after months of dealing with chronic back, chest, and shoulder pain. She shared that repeated consultations with doctors made her realise that the cause of her pain was the heavy implants she had chosen years ago.

In a clip, she said, "Hey guys, since the last couple of months I have been enduring chronic back pain, chest pain, shoulder pain and also chronic pressure in my chest area. After a series of medical investigations and back-and-forth consultations with medical experts, I have realised the cause of my chronic back pain has been my heavy breast implants."

"And so, in my best interests and to bring back agility, stamina, vitality into my life, I have decided to remove my breast implants once and for all,” Sherlyn added.

Sherlyn, who initially underwent breast augmentation to enhance her appearance, admitted that while the decision to go under the knife years ago was her own, she now feels empowered to let go of what no longer serves her well-being.

Reflecting on her journey toward self-acceptance, Sherlyn also revealed that in 2023, she had all her facial fillers removed. She explained that the step was a part of her effort to reconnect with her authentic self.

'My choice to embrace myself just the way I am'

She added in the caption, "And today, I’m undergoing a breast implant removal surgery so as to live life with no excess baggage. Please understand that this post is not about criticising fillers and/or silicon implants and/or the lovers of the same. This post reflects purely my choice to embrace myself just the way I am."