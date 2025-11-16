De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's Film Shows Growth, Collects ₹21 Crore

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's De De Pyaar De 2 continued its steady run at the box office as the film picked up pace on its second day. After opening to a decent Rs 8.75 crore on Friday despite being a non-holiday release, the film witnessed a healthy jump on Saturday (November 15), driven largely by positive word of mouth.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 12.25 crore in India on Day 2, taking its total to Rs 21 crore in just two days. The strong upward trend indicates growing audience interest, especially in urban centres, where evening and night shows showed a marked improvement.

In terms of occupancy, the film recorded an overall 20.53 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. While morning and afternoon shows saw limited footfall, the surge later in the day helped the film register a solid second-day performance.

With Sunday being a weekend holiday, trade experts predict an even stronger Day 3, which could further boost the film's opening weekend collection.

Though De De Pyaar De 2 has received mixed reviews from both critics and viewers, one aspect that has stood out is Rakul Preet's performance, which is garnering praise across social media. Her portrayal, especially during the climax, has been highlighted as one of the film's key strengths.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the sequel brings together a star-studded ensemble including Ajay, Rakul Preet, Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor. The film benefits from its commercial appeal, music, and franchise value, helping draw crowds despite competition and non-holiday release timing.

If the Sunday trend holds strong, De De Pyaar De 2 could close its first weekend on an impressive note and position itself for a stable weekday run. The coming days will determine whether it can sustain momentum, but for now, the film seems to be on a promising track at the box office.