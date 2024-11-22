Kartik Aaryan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 22, 2024
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 34th birthday on November 22. On his special day, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online
Chandu Champion is a biographical film in which Kartik Aaryan portrays Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy film in which the actor plays the role of a ghostbuster, Rooh Baba. It is available on Netflix
Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy film in which he plays the role of a small-town reporter, who in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend in a conservative society. It is available on Netflix
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a romantic comedy film in which the actor plays the role of Sonu, who is out to save his best friend, Titu (Sunny Singh), who is in love with Sweety (Nushrratt Bharrucha). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Love Aaj Kal is a romantic comedy film in which the actor plays the role of a modern and geeky young man. It is available on Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video
Dhamaka was released in 2021. In the film, the actor plays the role of a fearless journalist, Arjun Pathak. It is available on Netflix
Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic film in which the actor plays the role of a lower-middle-class young man, Satyaprem. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
