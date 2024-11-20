Neha Sharma Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 20, 2024
Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who predominantly works in Hindi films, will celebrate her 37th birthday on November 21. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best films and shows on OTT:
36 Days is a crime thriller series in which Neha Sharma played the role of a mysterious woman with hidden motives. It is available on SonyLIV
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order is a legal thriller series in which the actress played the role of ambitious lawyer Niharika. It is available on Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical film which was released in 2020. In the film, she played the role of Kamla Devi. It is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Youngistaan is a romantic film in which the actress played the role of an ordinary girl and Abhimanyu Kaul's (Jackky Bhagnani) love interest. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Crook is an action-thriller film in which the actress played an Australian girl of Indian origin. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Solo is an anthology in which the actress played the role of a college student, Akshara. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Mubarakan is a romantic comedy film in which the actress played the role of a confident advocate, Nafisa Qureshi Sandhu. It is available on SonyLIV
