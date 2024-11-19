Zeenat Aman Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Timeless Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | November 19, 2024
Zeenat Aman is one of the iconic actresses in the Hindi film industry. The veteran actress, who was born in 1951, turned 73 on Tuesday, November 19. Take a look at some of her best films on OTT
Don is an action thriller film in which the actress played the fearless Roma, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. It is available on YouTube
Yaadon Ki Baaraat was released in 1973. In the film, Zeenat Aman played the role of a versatile singer and love interest of Vijay (Vijay Arora). It is available on ZEE5.
Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is an action drama film. In it, the actress played the role of Sheetal, who leaves her struggling partner for a richer man. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Satyam Shivam Sundaram is another film that you can add to your watch list. In the film, she played the role of a shy and religious woman, Rupa. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Hare Ram Hare Krishna is another fabulous film by the actress in which she played the role of westernised hippie and drug addict. It is available on YouTube
Teesri Aankh is an action thriller film in which the actress played the role of Barkha. It is available on ZEE5
Panipat is a war film in which the actress portrayed the daughter of Mughal emperor Humayun, Sakina Begum. It is available on Netflix
