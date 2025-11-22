Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Day 1 Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy Takes Lead As Farhan Akhtar's War Film Gets Slow Start

Photo Via YouTube

Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi, released on Friday (November 21), clashing at the box office with Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. Inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La, 120 Bahadur featured Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Day 1 Box Office Collection

Although Mastiii 4 opened to mixed reactions due to its adult humour and bold storyline, Farhan's war film garnered strong appreciation from audiences for its emotional depth, realistic portrayal of events, and heartfelt tribute to the heroes of Rezang La. However, despite this, it is Mastiii 4 that has taken the lead at the box office on Day 1.

On Day 1, 120 Bahadur collected Rs 2.35 crore at the domestic box office, while Mastiii 4 opened slightly ahead with earnings of Rs 2.50 crore.

120 Bahadur Cast

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's Excel Entertainment, alongside Amit Chandrra for Trigger Happy Studios.

About Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4 is the fourth installment of the sex-comedy franchise and also features cameos by Genelia D’Souza, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.

For the unversed, Mastiii 4 is directed by Milap Zaveri, whose last directorial, Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, ended up becoming a hit venture at the box office