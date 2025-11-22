Jennifer Lopez Arrives In Udaipur For Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding, Marking Her First Visit To India

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Global pop icon and actress Jennifer Lopez has finally made her much-anticipated first visit to India, landing in Udaipur early on Saturday morning to join a star-studded guest list for the lavish wedding of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, and entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. Though earlier plans to visit India never materialised, Lopez’s arrival marks a major highlight of the four-day celebration unfolding across the City of Lakes from November 21 to 24.

Donald Trump Jr To Attend Wedding, Justin Bieber Likely To Arrive

Lopez is expected to deliver a special performance during the festivities, which have already drawn global buzz. Reports also hint at a possible appearance by Justin Bieber, though officials have yet to confirm his attendance. Adding to the international glitter, Donald Trump Jr, son of the US President, arrived on Friday night after a private visit to Gujarat’s Jamnagar, where he visited the Reliance Foundation’s Vantara wildlife rescue centre.

Udaipur To See A Star-Studded Billionaire Wedding

Udaipur is hosting nearly 600 high-profile guests, including prominent Bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, many of whom have already reached the city. The celebrations promise a blend of global glamour and traditional Indian grandeur, with performances slated not only from Lopez but also from acclaimed South African DJ-producer Black Coffee.

The wedding venues, The Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal of the City Palace, and Jagmandir, have been transformed into opulent spaces reminiscent of royal courts. The Leela Palace, decorated in a striking red palette, features cascading floral installations, ornate chandeliers, plush red seating and golden lamps. Other venues across Udaipur have similarly embraced a regal aesthetic as part of the extravagant decor.

Details On The Big Fat Wedding

Festivities kicked off on Thursday night with a performance by world-renowned Dutch DJ Tiesto at The Leela Palace, accompanied by traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar musicians. A musical evening at Zenana Mahal followed on Friday.

The haldi ceremony is scheduled for November 22, while the wedding itself will take place at Jagmandir on the morning of November 23, followed by a grand reception later that evening. Guests are set to depart on chartered flights from Udaipur’s Dabok airport on November 24.