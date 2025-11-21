Video: Varun Dhawan Protects Janhvi Kapoor As They Get Mobbed At Udaipur Airport Ahead Of Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were spotted at Udaipur airport on Friday evening (November 21) as they arrived to attend Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's grand wedding. As soon as they stepped out of the airport, they were surrounded by photographers and a crowd of fans eager to click pictures with them.

In videos that have now gone viral, Varun can be seen shielding Janhvi from the crowd and safely escorting her to their car. The duo did not stop to interact or pose for photographs.

In the visuals, both are seen dressed casually. Take a look at their videos here:

Varun is seen wearing a brown leather jacket over a white t-shirt. He has paired it with dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Janhvi opted for a sleeveless beige turtleneck with blue pants. She amped up her airport look with a black handbag and kept her overall look simple and chic.

Varun and Janhvi share a close bond. They have starred in films like Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Netra and Vamsi's wedding

Udaipur is preparing for one of its grandest weddings of the year as a US billionaire family is set to host a four-day celebration filled with global entertainment and a heavy dose of Bollywood glamour. From November 21 to 24, City Palace, Jagmandir and other luxury venues will play host to the lavish ceremonies of Netra, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and Vamsi Gadiraju.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor are also expected to attend the ceremonies.

The wedding will also see major global personalities flying in. Donald Trump Jr. is among the VVIPs expected, while international pop icons Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have been lined up for special performances.

According to several media reports, the festivities will unfold across The Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal and Jagmandir Island Palace in Rajasthan, each chosen to highlight Udaipur’s royal charm.