 'I'll Ask For Your Advice When...': Samantha Claps Back At Troll Calling Her 'Thin' As She Flaunts Back Muscles
Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Actress and film producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a befitting reply to Instagram user who trolled her for flaunting her muscles in latest post. On Friday (November 21), Samantha shared photo of her back muscles and penned a long note on how she thought a few years back that she will never have a strong back. The actress added that intense training changed her perception and she did what she once felt was unachievable.

However, an Instagram user trolled the actress and wrote in the comments section, "One should not exercise so much that one looks thin."

Samantha was in no mood to ignore the comment. She replied, "I'll ask for your advise when I need it (sic)."

Along with the photos from her gym, Samantha wrote, "Beast mode.🧿 A few years ago I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes. I’d see other people with great backs and think, 'Yeah, that’s not going to be me.' But I was wrong. And honestly, I’m glad I was. So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense."

"Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit. Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age. As you get older, strength training needs to become your best friend. Strength training did more for me than anything else. It taught me discipline, patience, and that 'not in the genes' is just an excuse we repeat until we finally prove ourselves wrong," the actress added.

Samantha concluded her note by mentioning, "If you’re at that point where you’re close to giving up, don’t. Your future self will be so grateful you kept going."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, which is also being produced by her.

