Salman Khan Says Dharmendra Has Always Been His Biggest Fitness Inspiration: 'He Is Like My Father' - VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened up about the inspiration behind his fitness during a media interaction ahead of his Da-Bangg Tour in Qatar. When asked about the 1990s, an era when many young people kept his gym photos for motivation, Salman said that his own inspiration has always been veteran actor Dharmendra.

In one of the videos shared by an influencer, Salman emotionally said, "Before me, there was only one man, Dharam ji. He is like my father. I love him, and I just hope he comes back."

Take a look at his video here:

Earlier, Dharmendra too had expressed similar affection for Salman. Some time ago, the veteran actor even called Salman his third son.

When the Sholay actor appeared on one of the seasons of Bigg Boss as a special guest, he said, "Salman is my son. I have three sons - all three are emotional, strong-willed, and straightforward.”

With a smile, he then looked at Salman and added, "But he takes after me a little more. He has a colourful personality and, like me, he loves to dance."

“I will definitely come. I have a lot of love for you. You are my son. Stay happy my son”



The Heartwarming Bond Between #Dharmendra and #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LaqtrHFGuU — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) November 12, 2025

Dharmendra, 89, is currently receiving treatment at his Mumbai residence after being hospitalised for a week. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a few days back and Salman was the first one who rushed to meet him.

Salman often shares his workout videos and photos on social media. At 59, he is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood.

Da-Bangg Tour

Meanwhile, this year, Da-Bangg Tour is scheduled to take place in Qatar on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre.

Other celeb who will perform with Salman are Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Stebin Ben and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the work front, Salman, who was last seen in Sikander, will be seen next in Battle Of Galwan. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw.

Battle Of Galwan is slated to release next year, however, the makers have not announced its release date yet.

Salman is also busy with the shoot of the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 19.