 'I Love You': Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional As BF Timothée Chalamet Thanks Her After Winning Best Actor At Critics Choice Awards 2026—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Love You': Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional As BF Timothée Chalamet Thanks Her After Winning Best Actor At Critics Choice Awards 2026—VIDEO

'I Love You': Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional As BF Timothée Chalamet Thanks Her After Winning Best Actor At Critics Choice Awards 2026—VIDEO

American media personality Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet have finally confirmed their relationship, which began in 2023. On Saturday, at the Critics Choice Awards, Timothée won Best Actor for Marty Supreme and melted hearts by saying, "I love you. I couldn't do this without you," giving a sweet shout-out to Jenner, who was visibly emotional in the audience.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner | Photo Via X

American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet have finally confirmed their relationship. Despite several public outings and cosy displays of PDA, the two had never commented on their relationship status until now.

Timothée Chalamet's Shout-Out For Kylie Jenner Wins Hearts

On Saturday, January 4, Timothée won the Best Actor award for Marty Supreme at The Critics Choice Awards 2026, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and his speech melted hearts as he gave a sweet shout-out to his ladylove, who was cheering for him from the audience.

After accepting the award, Timothée said, "I don’t know if I’ll be up here again, so give me a second..." He went on to thank his team members and the cast, and concluded his speech with a heartfelt nod to Jenner, "And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation," Chalamet said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Streets Come Alive As Aagman Of Carter Road Cha Raja Sets The Stage For Maghi Ganpati 2026 | VIDEOS
Mumbai Streets Come Alive As Aagman Of Carter Road Cha Raja Sets The Stage For Maghi Ganpati 2026 | VIDEOS
Apple's iPhone Exports From India Surpass $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme
Apple's iPhone Exports From India Surpass $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme
CLAT Counselling 2026: First Merit List To Be Released On January 7 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
CLAT Counselling 2026: First Merit List To Be Released On January 7 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
'Jana Nayagan' Trailer Uses Gemini AI Footage; Internet Calls It 'An Absolute Insult'
'Jana Nayagan' Trailer Uses Gemini AI Footage; Internet Calls It 'An Absolute Insult'

Check out the video:

Read Also
Kylie Jenner Kisses Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours In Plunging Gown At...
article-image

Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner

For the first time ever, the actor publicly declared his love for Kylie, saying, "I love you. I couldn't do this without you." The Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared visibly overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing her boyfriend's speech. Later, cameras captured Jenner mouthing "I love you" in a sweet response to his heartfelt words.

Timothée's speech appears to confirm that the pair indeed began dating in 2023.

In January 2023, reports stated that at Paris Fashion Week during the Jean Paul Gaultier show, the couple was seen enjoying each other's company. They were later spotted sharing a public kiss at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

In 2023, photos of Jenner’s iPhone wallpaper went viral, showing a cosy photo of her and Timothée, where he was seen kissing her on the cheek

Read Also
Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing...
article-image

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott officially broke up for the second time in early January 2023, after rekindling their relationship in February 2020. Their 2023 split was attributed to differing priorities, lifestyles, and a lack of commitment.

The two have two children: a daughter, Stormi, born in February 2018, and a son, Aire, born in February 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing

Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing

Mumbai: Ex-Hari Media Network Manager, Associates Booked For ₹1.41 Crore Scam Using Forged Athiya...

Mumbai: Ex-Hari Media Network Manager, Associates Booked For ₹1.41 Crore Scam Using Forged Athiya...

'I Love You': Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional As BF Timothée Chalamet Thanks Her After Winning Best...

'I Love You': Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional As BF Timothée Chalamet Thanks Her After Winning Best...

'It's Been Terrible': Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra For FIRST Time After His Death, Explains...

'It's Been Terrible': Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra For FIRST Time After His Death, Explains...

Deepika Padukone Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Deepika Padukone Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT