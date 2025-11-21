Anupamaa Written Update, November 21: Gautam Plans To Destroy Anupama's Purvichaya Chawl, Paving Way For New Trouble

Anupamaa | YouTube

In the latest episode of Anupamaa (November 21), Anupama convinces Sarita Tai to join the group for the Dance Ranis' performance. While she is trying to persuade her, Anupama receives a call from Jaspreet, who panics and asks for her help in preparing food for around 50 people.

Although hesitant at first, Anupama agrees and thanks Mumba Devi for giving her work as soon as she arrived in Mumbai. She believes that Mumbai never lets anyone sleep hungry if they are willing to work hard.

Meanwhile, Ansh returns home with bruises all over his face. A flashback shows him attending job interviews, but he is rejected everywhere because he is the Kotharis' son-in-law. During one of the interviews, he gets into an argument with an employee, which escalates into a fight. Heartbroken, Ansh breaks down after reaching home.

Anupama then begins cooking for 50 people with the help of her friends and neighbours. She also asks Pari and Ishani to help by cleaning the utensils. Irritated by the chores, Pari and Ishani decide to call their parents to take them away, only to realise that their phones are missing, Anupama has taken them away.

On the other hand, Prarthana goes to the hospital alone, unaware that Gautam is standing at the gate. He receives a call from Mahi, who is upset that he isn't giving her enough time. Gautam tries to make her understand that he needs to work hard so that he can earn money and take her on trips in the future. He wants Mahi to be occupied so she doesn't question him further. Meanwhile, Prarthana has a tiff over her baby whom Gautam claims to be his. As Prarthana faints, Gautam picks her up, leaving Ansh jealous after seeing the scenario.

The episode ends with Anupama, Pari, and Ishani arriving on a shooting set. Anupama is left amazed as she watches how scenes are filmed.

Anupamaa November 21 Episode Promo

In the promo, Gautam is seen calling a builder and instructing him to demolish the Purvichaya Chawl, where Anupama is currently staying. Meanwhile, Anupama is shown celebrating the Indian Women's Cricket Team's victory.