'Please Wait...': Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp Message To DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

ANI

New Delhi: Amid an internal power struggle in the Congress in Karnataka, MP Rahul Gandhi has replied to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after a week of his attempts to contact the Lok Sabha LoP, India Today reported, citing sources. Shivakumar had reportedly been trying to speak with Rahul Gandhi regarding the internal tussle. Gandhi responded with a brief WhatsApp message: “Please wait, I will call you.”

Gandhi’s response comes at a time when the Congress is facing heightened speculation over a change in CM. Shivakumar is also preparing to leave for Delhi on 29 November. He has sought an appointment with Sonia Gandhi, who is scheduled to return to the capital the same day.

"I will seek time if anything is there because I want to finalise the candidates for the 4 MLC seats. I wanted to reorganise the KPCC trust and our properties, I want to diuscuss it with senior leaders of the party," DK Shivakumar said speaking to the media on his visit to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly held meetings with Karnataka Minister and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge and Sharath Bacchegowda in Delhi.

The joint meeting reportedly lasted around 15 minutes, after which Gandhi called Priyank Kharge for a separate one-on-one meeting that continued for nearly 20 minutes.