Karnataka Congress Crisis: 'Will Continue As CM', Says Siddaramaiah Amid Reports Of Power Tussle, DK Shivakumar Reacts | Key Updates

DK Shivakumar (left) and Siddaramaiah (right) | File

Bengaluru: Amid reports of a power struggle within the Congress in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly asserted that he would continue to hold the top post and said that he would “present the budgets myself.” He also questioned why the media keeps repeatedly raising doubts about a change in leadership. DK Shivakumar also reiterated that Siddaramaiah would continue as CM.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that the Congress high command has not said anything about replacing him and reiterated that any decision on leadership or a cabinet reshuffle would be taken only by the high command.

Read Also Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay...

Siddaramaiah added that he will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow and that “whatever the high command says, I must follow, and the MLAs must follow.”

DYCM DK Shivakumar Reacts

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said he does not lead any “camp” and is the president for all 140 Congress MLAs, stressing that “groups are not in my blood.”

Speaking about MLAs visiting Delhi, he said that MLAs going to Delhi is natural, as the Chief Minister has already spoken about a possible cabinet reshuffle, and they want to show their presence for ministerial opportunities.

DK Shivakumar also said that MLAs have every right to meet the High Command, and no one should stop them. On the dinner meeting held by ministers last night, he said, “I don’t know what dinner meeting happened. They wanted a new president and four-five deputy CMs. Let them have more meetings.”

"All 140 MLAs are eligible to become ministers, CM. They can become everything...CM has said that he will complete 5 years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him," he added.

Minister Meets Kharge Venugopal

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress Minister Cheluvarayaswamy met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi.

Reportedly, he conveyed that DK Shivakumar should be made Chief Minister, arguing it would strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 state elections.