Malegaon Rape Murder Case: Chaos Erupts At Court As Thousands Of Angry Protestors Storm Into Premises Demanding Justice - VIDEO

Malegaon tehsil witnessed massive public anger on Thursday as thousands of residents from Dongrale village took out a protest march demanding the death penalty for the youth accused of raping and brutally murdering a three-year-old girl. The march, which began at Ram Setu, turned violent upon reaching the court premises, where the crowd forced its way inside.

According to reports, enraged protesters hurled stones and footwear at the court gate and attempted to break it open. Visuals circulating on social media show hundreds of people storming the compound, shouting slogans and demanding immediate execution of the accused. As the situation began spiralling out of control, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The heinous incident, in which the minor was allegedly raped and then bludgeoned to death with a stone, has shocked the region. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime. Locals and the victim’s family have been blocking roads for several days, insisting that the accused be sentenced to death at the earliest.

Tensions had intensified earlier when the accused was produced in the Malegaon court. A large group of local women gathered outside, demanding that police hand the accused over to them. Their protest triggered chaos, prompting the deployment of heavy security both inside and outside the court to ensure the safety of the accused and maintain law and order.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and assured that all legal measures are being taken to ensure strict punishment for the culprit.