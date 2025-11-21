Malegaon Bandh Over Rape, Murder Of 3.5-Year-Old Girl; Govt Assures Fast-Track Trial, Strictest Punishment | Sourced

Nashik: "The incident of the assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Dongrale, Malegaon taluka, is painful and shocking. The government stands firmly with the victim’s family in this tragedy, and to ensure the accused receives the strictest possible punishment, the case will be conducted in a fast-track court. A competent lawyer will also be appointed for the case, and all necessary assistance and follow-up will be provided," assured the State Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan during his consolatory visit to the victim’s family.



During this visit, the girl’s family members and villagers demanded that the accused be given the harshest punishment to deliver justice to the victim and her family. Mahajan consoled the family, offered them support, and interacted with them.



Earlier, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal also visited the victim’s family, offered condolences, and assured them that the government stands with them. Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Bawiskar, Tehsildar Vishal Sonawane, Police Inspector Pritam Chaudhary, and others were present on the occasion.

Moreover, Thousands of citizens marched on the streets shouting angry slogans such as “Justice for the child—only death penalty!”, demanding immediate capital punishment for the accused. School Education Minister Dada Bhuse also joined the protest march, while the police had to resort to mild lathi-charge after some commotion broke out near the court premises.



A call for “Malegaon Bandh” was given for Friday (21st) to protest the incident. With support from traders’ associations, schools, colleges, and various social and political groups, the city witnessed a complete shutdown.

Thousands of citizens marched across the Ramsetu Bridge and submitted a memorandum to the Additional District Collector. Protesters demanded strict punishment for the accused while raising slogans such as “Justice for the little girl—death penalty!”





Suspend the DYSP: Minister Bhuse’s Demand

Bhuse, addressing the gathering, stated that the Malegaon Bar Association had decided that no lawyer would represent the accused in court. He condemned DYSP Bawiskar’s decision to request judicial custody even after the police custody period had ended.

He added that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had already taken cognisance of the case and agreed to move it to a fast-track court. Bhuse questioned the motives behind the DYSP’s actions and reiterated that he would demand the officer’s suspension from the Chief Minister.