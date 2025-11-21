Pune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries | Video Screengrab

A horrifying accident has been reported, Thursday on the Jagtap Dairy to Wakad BRT Road. As per the information received, an i10 car and a Mahindra XUV collided head-on on the BRT road stretch. The severity of the accident was such that the airbags of both cars deployed instantly.

Both vehicles collided in the middle of the BRT lane, and the family travelling in the i20 sustained injuries in the crash. This comes amid the rise of vehicle accidents in Pune city, with a major incident happening on the Navale bridge in Narhe.

Moreover, this comes after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) decided to take harsh measures against unruly drivers who enter the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route.

According to PCMC officials, the “encroachment” of private vehicles into the BRT route has increased. The BRT route was primarily built for buses operated by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Officials have said behind closed doors that BRT is a failed project, but refrain from saying it on record.

PCMC and traffic police officials have noted that encroachment by private vehicle drivers has increased on these routes. This is creating obstacles to the rapid transit of PMPML buses. Despite traffic police penalising these vehicles with heavy fines, no change is seen. According to city observers, BRT routes are openly accessed by the public in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri, Wakad, Nigdi, and other areas. In some areas, police control the traffic well, but it increases congestion on the main route.