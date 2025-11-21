 Pune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries

Pune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries

A horrifying accident has been reported, Thursday on the Jagtap Dairy to Wakad BRT Road. As per the information received, an i10 car and a Mahindra XUV collided head-on on the BRT road stretch. The severity of the accident was such that the airbags of both cars deployed instantly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries | Video Screengrab

A horrifying accident has been reported, Thursday on the Jagtap Dairy to Wakad BRT Road. As per the information received, an i10 car and a Mahindra XUV collided head-on on the BRT road stretch. The severity of the accident was such that the airbags of both cars deployed instantly.

Both vehicles collided in the middle of the BRT lane, and the family travelling in the i20 sustained injuries in the crash. This comes amid the rise of vehicle accidents in Pune city, with a major incident happening on the Navale bridge in Narhe.

Moreover, this comes after the  Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) decided to take harsh measures against unruly drivers who enter the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route. 

According to PCMC officials, the “encroachment” of private vehicles into the BRT route has increased. The BRT route was primarily built for buses operated by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Officials have said behind closed doors that BRT is a failed project, but refrain from saying it on record.

FPJ Shorts
Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade Between India And Britain
Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade Between India And Britain
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Accused: Report
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Accused: Report
Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Pacer To Claim 100 Ashes Wickets During Dominant Spell In Perth
Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Pacer To Claim 100 Ashes Wickets During Dominant Spell In Perth
Oil Marketing Companies Set To See 50% Rise In Operating Profit To $18‑20 Per Barrel, Up From $12 In The Last Fiscal Year
Oil Marketing Companies Set To See 50% Rise In Operating Profit To $18‑20 Per Barrel, Up From $12 In The Last Fiscal Year
Read Also
Sunil Tatkare Implicated Parth Pawar In Pune Land Case, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi
article-image

PCMC and traffic police officials have noted that encroachment by private vehicle drivers has increased on these routes. This is creating obstacles to the rapid transit of PMPML buses. Despite traffic police penalising these vehicles with heavy fines, no change is seen. According to city observers, BRT routes are openly accessed by the public in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri, Wakad, Nigdi, and other areas. In some areas, police control the traffic well, but it increases congestion on the main route.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

African Swine Fever Confirmed In Nashik; Containment Zones Declared Around Dumping Ground

African Swine Fever Confirmed In Nashik; Containment Zones Declared Around Dumping Ground

Pune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries

Pune Video: i10, XUV Collide Head-On On Jagtap Dairy-Wakad BRT Road; Family Sustains Injuries

Pune Crime: Jharkhand Man Kills Cousin, Packs Body In Sack & Dumps It On Gujarwadi Hill Over...

Pune Crime: Jharkhand Man Kills Cousin, Packs Body In Sack & Dumps It On Gujarwadi Hill Over...

Pune: PMPML Announces Major Safety Overhaul After Navale Bridge Accident - All You Need To Know

Pune: PMPML Announces Major Safety Overhaul After Navale Bridge Accident - All You Need To Know

Good News! MHADA Pune Extends Housing Lottery Applications To Nov 30 After Technical Glitch; Check...

Good News! MHADA Pune Extends Housing Lottery Applications To Nov 30 After Technical Glitch; Check...