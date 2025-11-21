Sunil Tatkare Implicated Parth Pawar In Pune Land Case, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi | X/@SunilTatkare

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Mahendra Dalvi has made a shocking allegation against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President Sunil Tatkare. He has claimed that Tatkare was the one who implicated Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth in Pune's Mahar Vatan land deal case. The Alibaug MLA further alleged that Tatkare will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Tatkare is in Ajit Pawar's party, but he defames his son because he has packed his bags and is moving towards the direction of the lotus (BJP). This is the truth, nothing can be kept hidden," Dalvi said.

Read Also Shital Tejwani Grilled For Five Hours By EOW In Probe Into Pune Land Deal Linked To Parth Pawar’s...

Meanwhile, a committee probing the land deal case has mentioned in its report that suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru used the "skip" option in the e-mutation process to register a sale deed for government land. This enabled classification of the land as "movable property" to bypass the mandatory verification procedures, it said.

The report of the three-member panel was submitted on Tuesday. It indicted the three persons named in the related police FIR.

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, came under the scanner after it emerged that the plot belongs to the government and could not be sold, and the firm was exempted from the payment of Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

The controversial transaction involves a 40-acre (approximately 66,700 square meters) plot of Mahar Watan land at survey number 88, Mouje Mundhwa, which was illegally sold to Parth Pawar's firm Amadea Enterprises LLP for Rs 300 crore, even as the property's estimated market value was Rs 1,800 crore.

The inquiry report, submitted by a committee headed by Rajendra Muthe, Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR), said that when sub-registrar Taru processed the sale deed on May 19, 2025, he used a loophole in the registration system.

The investigation committee's findings further stated that despite clear knowledge that the property belongs to the government and that the seller has no right to transfer such property, the executants of the sale deed willfully submitted the deed for registration and affirmed it accordingly.

The report indicted three individuals -- Digvijay Patil, the partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP; Shital Tejwani, who acted as a power of attorney and sold the land; and sub-registrar Taru, who facilitated the sale deed.

(With PTI inputs)