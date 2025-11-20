Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: After Hinjawadi, a series of accidents has startled the Bavdhan area of Pune. A seven-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman died in separate accidents at Balewadi and Sus, both under the limits of Bavdhan Police Station. These two accidents have now increased the death toll to 38 in the IT belt of Pune on this side of the city, which houses areas including Bavdhan, Balewadi, Hinjawadi, Tathawade, Punawale, Wakad, and others.

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Anurag Balu Chandmare (age 7) and Vaishali Somnath Pakhare (age 44).

In the first accident near the Mhalunge Police Post near the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Balewadi Stadium) on Wednesday afternoon, a senior citizen was taking his grandchildren home from school. An unidentified tempo, speeding heavily, collided forcefully from behind with the motorcycle driven by Bandu Kisan Wavalkar.

Read Also Pune Rail Tracks Claim Over 300 Lives Each Year; 276 Deaths Recorded Till October 2025

The young boy, Anurag Chandmare, died due to a severe head injury sustained in the collision. The grandfather and the other grandson, Abhinav, were injured. The tempo driver fled the scene after the accident. Rishikesh Bandu Wavalkar has filed a complaint at the Bavdhan Police Station, and the police are searching for the unknown tempo driver.

Meanwhile, in the second accident, Vaishali Pakhare was fatally struck by a speeding dumper while trying to avoid a pothole in Sus. She died on the spot in the accident. This incident occurred around 7:30 AM on Wednesday, and the Bavdhan Police are currently searching for the dumper driver. In both incidents, heavy and slow-moving vehicles were involved in the fatal accidents, and they caused the death of victims who were on two-wheelers. Both of them being hit-and-run cases, Bavdhan Police are investigating the matter further.

According to The Free Press Journal report on 19th November, 36 accidents took place within the limits of Wakad and Hinjawadi Traffic Divisions until Tuesday. These two traffic divisions cover the whole IT belt under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). With two fatal accidents on Wednesday, the toll has now risen to 38.