 Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Anurag Balu Chandmare (age 7) and Vaishali Somnath Pakhare (age 44)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: After Hinjawadi, a series of accidents has startled the Bavdhan area of Pune. A seven-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman died in separate accidents at Balewadi and Sus, both under the limits of Bavdhan Police Station. These two accidents have now increased the death toll to 38 in the IT belt of Pune on this side of the city, which houses areas including Bavdhan, Balewadi, Hinjawadi, Tathawade, Punawale, Wakad, and others.

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Anurag Balu Chandmare (age 7) and Vaishali Somnath Pakhare (age 44).

In the first accident near the Mhalunge Police Post near the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Balewadi Stadium) on Wednesday afternoon, a senior citizen was taking his grandchildren home from school. An unidentified tempo, speeding heavily, collided forcefully from behind with the motorcycle driven by Bandu Kisan Wavalkar.

Read Also
Pune Rail Tracks Claim Over 300 Lives Each Year; 276 Deaths Recorded Till October 2025
article-image

The young boy, Anurag Chandmare, died due to a severe head injury sustained in the collision. The grandfather and the other grandson, Abhinav, were injured. The tempo driver fled the scene after the accident. Rishikesh Bandu Wavalkar has filed a complaint at the Bavdhan Police Station, and the police are searching for the unknown tempo driver.

FPJ Shorts
Jadavpur University Proposes DLitt For Women's World Cup India Team Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
Jadavpur University Proposes DLitt For Women's World Cup India Team Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Festivities Begin, Jemimah Rodrigues, World Cup Stars Celebrate With EPIC Dance Reel
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Festivities Begin, Jemimah Rodrigues, World Cup Stars Celebrate With EPIC Dance Reel
History In Ashes! Brendan Doggett Debut Marks 1st Instance Of Two Indigenous Players In Australia Test XI
History In Ashes! Brendan Doggett Debut Marks 1st Instance Of Two Indigenous Players In Australia Test XI
IAF Releases Provisional Selection Lists For Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026; Get Direct Link Here
IAF Releases Provisional Selection Lists For Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026; Get Direct Link Here

Meanwhile, in the second accident, Vaishali Pakhare was fatally struck by a speeding dumper while trying to avoid a pothole in Sus. She died on the spot in the accident. This incident occurred around 7:30 AM on Wednesday, and the Bavdhan Police are currently searching for the dumper driver. In both incidents, heavy and slow-moving vehicles were involved in the fatal accidents, and they caused the death of victims who were on two-wheelers. Both of them being hit-and-run cases, Bavdhan Police are investigating the matter further.

According to The Free Press Journal report on 19th November, 36 accidents took place within the limits of Wakad and Hinjawadi Traffic Divisions until Tuesday. These two traffic divisions cover the whole IT belt under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). With two fatal accidents on Wednesday, the toll has now risen to 38.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: SD SEED Scholarship Scheme Empowers 15,500 Students In 18 Years

Jalgaon: SD SEED Scholarship Scheme Empowers 15,500 Students In 18 Years

Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Six Die As SUV Falls 500 Feet At Tamhini Ghat While Heading On Konkan Trip

Six Die As SUV Falls 500 Feet At Tamhini Ghat While Heading On Konkan Trip

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Draft Voters’ List; 17.13 Lakh Citizens Registered Across 32 Wards

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Draft Voters’ List; 17.13 Lakh Citizens Registered Across 32 Wards

Pune: SEC Releases Draft List For PMC Elections; 35.5 Lakh Voters Registered Across 41 Wards

Pune: SEC Releases Draft List For PMC Elections; 35.5 Lakh Voters Registered Across 41 Wards