 Pune: PMPML Announces Major Safety Overhaul After Navale Bridge Accident - All You Need To Know
Acting on the directives issued by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol during a meeting held on November 15, strict instructions were given to implement enhanced safety measures at the accident-prone Navale Bridge area

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML Announces Major Safety Overhaul After Navale Bridge Accident - All You Need To Know | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced a series of major steps to improve bus safety, breakdown response systems and passenger services in a review meeting on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Deore.

Acting on the directives issued by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol during a meeting held on November 15, strict instructions were given to implement enhanced safety measures at the accident-prone Navale Bridge area.

Additionally, many steps have been taken that include the construction of safer bus stops for passengers. “Depot managers were instructed to ensure all bus drivers strictly follow a 30 kmph speed limit between Katraj and Chandni Chowk on the bypass stretch. Relocation of the existing bus stop near Navale Bridge to a safer point, with two staff members deployed to guide passengers and display updated signboards, will also be done,” said Deore.

“A comprehensive fire safety audit for all buses will be conducted. Fire safety equipment and first-aid kits will be installed in every bus. Buses older than 12 years or those that have completed 8 lakh kilometres will be scrapped,” he added.

Moreover, to strengthen emergency and breakdown management, the defunct wireless communication system will be restored immediately, said Deore, adding that the procurement of new walkie-talkie sets has been approved.

“Wireless teams will ensure breakdown buses are shifted to the roadside within 10–15 minutes. Private contractors will provide five towing vans and two cranes for timely towing. Additional fitter staff will be deployed at major bus stations. Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) will prepare revised training schedules for drivers and conductors. Drivers will be briefed about all accident-prone locations,” he said.

Furthermore, as per government guidelines, employees will be strictly prohibited from uploading videos related to buses, depots or official work on social media. “Violations will lead to termination. Drivers have been warned against using mobile phones while driving,” Deore said.

He added that the PMPML will take action against unauthorised parking. “No-parking boards will be installed near PMPML bus stations. Joint action will be carried out by PMPML and RTO teams against private vehicles encroaching on bus station premises,” he added.

