Pune Crime: Jharkhand Man Kills Cousin, Packs Body In Sack & Dumps It On Gujarwadi Hill Over Suspicion Of Affair With Wife

A shocking murder case has come to light from Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station jurisdiction, where a man killed his cousin over suspicion that he had an affair with his wife back home in their village in Jharkhand. Later, to dispose of the body, the accused packed the body in a sack and dumped it in the Gujarwadi hill area.

The incident took place on November 17, and the dead body was recovered on November 20.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Pandit (23), a resident of Khopdenagar, Katraj, originally from Jharkhand.

Regarding the matter, the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have arrested his cousin, Ashok Pandit (35), a resident of Moshi.

According to the police, both Ajay and Ashok are natives of Jharkhand and had come to Pune for work. Ajay had been living in a labour camp at Khopdenagar for the past four years. When he went missing, a complaint was filed at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Police started investigating, and with the help of CCTV footage from the nearby area, it was found that Ashok had met Ajay shortly before he went missing.

Acting on suspicion, Ashok was detained from Pimpri for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Ajay by stabbing him in the neck with a knife over suspicions of Ajay’s relationship with his wife in their village.

Rahul Aware, Assistant Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "After committing the crime, Ashok stuffed the body into a sack and dumped it in the Gujarwadi hill area. The body has been recovered and sent for a post-mortem. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway."