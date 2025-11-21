Good News! MHADA Pune Extends Housing Lottery Applications To Nov 30 After Technical Glitch; Check Details | File Photo

Pune: Thursday was the last day to submit applications by paying the deposit amount electronically for the lottery of 4186 houses in the 20 per cent comprehensive scheme and 15 per cent integrated scheme in MHADA's Pune board. However, complaints started coming in that there were many problems in applying since Thursday morning.

Following this, MHADA's server went down. It became impossible to apply. As a result, the Pune board extended the application registration and acceptance process till November 30. Therefore, the lottery has been postponed again, and the date of the lottery will be announced soon.

The MHADA Pune board published an advertisement in September for a total of 4186 houses, 3222 in the 20 per cent scheme and 864 in the 15 per cent scheme. After that, the registration, application, and sale-acceptance process began. As per the schedule, applicants could submit applications by paying the deposit amount electronically until October 31. While applications could be submitted by paying the deposit amount through RTGS-NEFT until November 1.

Two to three days before the deadline for applying, applicants started facing many technical problems while filing the application. Therefore, the application sale-acceptance process was extended to October 28. Accordingly, applications could be submitted by paying the deposit amount electronically until November 20. The deadline for submitting applications by paying the deposit amount through RTGS-NEFT was extended until November 21. Now the draw of November 21 has been moved to December 11.

With the new extension till November 30, the draw of December 11 has been postponed, and the new date of the draw will be announced soon. While MHADA's computer system is claimed to be state-of-the-art, applicants are raising questions regarding this system due to such difficulties.