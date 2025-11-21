 Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives, Claim Reports - PICS
Investigators revealed chilling details in the Delhi blast case about one of the accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, prepared explosive materials. The co-accused had reportedly installed the machine at his rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad and used it to process bomb-making chemicals there for months.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Security agencies probing the Delhi car blast case revealed chilling details about how one of the accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, prepared explosive materials. Shakeel allegedly used a flour mill to prepare bombs by processing chemicals.

Notably, Shakeel and the Delhi car blast suicide bomber, Dr. Muhammad Umar Nabi, worked at Al-Falah. According to reports, Muzammil used to grind urea in the flour mill.

The co-accused had installed the machine at his rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad and used it to process bomb-making chemicals there for months, reported News18, citing sources.

A day before the attack, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir Police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives. The recovery also included 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and other substances used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Earlier in the day, a report by NDTV surfaced claiming that a handler of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed had shared bomb-making videos with Shakeel. The handler used the name "Hanzulla," which is believed not to be his real name. In October last year, Jaish posters that appeared in the Nowgam area of Srinagar had the name “Commander Hanzulla Bhai” written on them, sources told the media house.

It was reported that Hanzulla was in touch with Shakeel through a cleric from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed. Ahmed was accused of radicalising doctors and inducting them into the "white-collar" terror module.

Dr. Nabi carried out the blast at 6:52 pm on November 10 outside the Red Fort Metro Station, Gate Number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

