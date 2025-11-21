Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show 2025, No Signs Of Pilot Ejection – Watch Horrific Video

A Tejas fighter jet crashed during a display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. Footage of the crash has surfaced on social media, showing the jet nosediving before hitting the ground. A massive explosion occurred, and a large plume of fire erupted after the plane crashed. It is still unclear if the pilot ejected or not. An official statement from the Indian Air Force is awaited.

The HAL-manufactured aircraft went down around 02:10 pm local time while performing manoeuvres in front of a large audience.

This is the second incident of Tejas crashing. Earlier, in 2024, a Tejas had crashed in Pokhran, Rajasthan, due to engine failure.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)